TS to push new digital authentication

Hyderabad: The Telangana Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Department is looking to push the Real-Time Digital Authentication of Identity (RTDAI). The department is looking to use the technology in services that requires identity authentication – ranging from entry at exam centre, voter ID authentication and even entry at temples.

This comes close on the heels of the technology being successfully implemented in Pensioners Life Certificate authentication through Selfies (PLCS) which has already garnered 13,000 applications in less than one year of its launch. With about 95 per cent authentication, the RTDAI uses three-step authentication to submit pensioners’ life certificate through their smartphone.

“We found this system to be highly successful as about 13,000 plus pensioners are using the application through the T-App Folio to submit their application. With this in the backdrop, we are looking at pushing this technology to various use cases like authentication of Voter ID during elections or to even authenticate identity of student while entering an exam centre or to check pilgrims entry to temples. This will help in provide convenience to citizens as well as the various departments and also reduce the number of errors,” said G T Venkateshwar Rao, commissioner, Electronic Service Delivery, Government of Telangana.

Rao also mentioned that RTDAI can be used as an alternative to Aadhaar – which works on two-step authentication. The RTDAI does not use the citizen’s fingerprint or iris to authenticate and uses only smartphone for authentication. In addition, the system can be used at the user’s convenience. He also elaborated on how the government is pushing for use of different emerging technologies like AI, ML, Big Data, Blockchain, Drones and 3D printing for citizen services.

“Historically, the erstwhile AP and now Telangana have been the pioneers in using technology for citizen services. Many departments are launching pilot programmes and some have even gone live. The government is clear that it wants to use technology for bettering citizen services,” Rao said.

