TS to release guidelines for COVID-19 tests, treatment in private hospitals

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: In view of rising cases of COVID-19, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed the officials to prepare guidelines and fix prices for conducting COVID-19 diagnostic tests and providing treatment to patients in private laboratories and hospitals. He also directed them to take measures to prevent spread of Coronavirus and conduct tests to about 50,000 people in 30 Assembly constituencies in five districts in and around Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister pointed out that more COVID-19 cases were being reported from the districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad and Sangareddy. He wanted the officials to take all measures for preventing spread of the epidemic.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .