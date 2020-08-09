TS to roll out grievance redressal system through social media

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Writing a letter to officials or making a telephone call to the call centre for redressal of grievances will soon be a thing of the past. The people of the State can now simply post their grievances on social media platforms or send a message through WhatsApp and tag the officials concerned to get their problems resolved.

After introducing the e-Office system for transparent and speedy functioning of government departments, the IT Department is now making efforts to create a common platform and ensure that grievances in all forms and modes are addressed in an effective manner. Tenders have been already invited for the Centralised Citizen Call Centre and Grievance Redressal System which is likely to go live within the next two months.

Official sources said the dedicated, fully equipped and integrated call centre is being established to receive and answer calls from the public on various issues relating to services of various government departments of the State through a single uniform number. “The proposed citizen call centre will provide a grievance management system wherein grievances that are received through email, online, call centre, SMS and other means, are logged into the grievance redressal system. A separate application for grievance redressal system is also being developed which will be primarily mobile based and integrated with the call centre,” a top official confirmed to Telangana Today.

Further, citizens can track the status of their complaints by contacting the call centre. The staff at the call centre will focus on complaint or grievance registration, information gathering on implementation of the schemes or redressal of the grievances, obtaining suggestions or feedback from the citizens for better functioning, and also pursue the issues with the officials concerned for timely action.

“The calls registered with the Citizen Helpline shall be routed to the official concerned who will have to resolve the issue within a stipulated time frame. The departmental heads and other top officials responsible will also be able to directly keep track of the redressal of various grievances, prompting swift action in a transparent manner,” an official said.

Citizen call centre or helpline is aimed to provide a common platform to all departments imparting G2C (government to citizen) services, involving more than 100 departments. A standard software platform will be used for the Call Centre Application and Portal for online submission of grievances.

