TS to use drone technology for healthcare

Hyderabad: Telangana State will soon launch a pilot project to use drone technology for transporting blood and medicines for emergency healthcare services in remote areas, said Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan. He said the first-of-its-kind initiative was taken up by the State government at the behest of World Economic Forum.

Participating in a discussion on ‘Investments and Emerging Technologies in Telangana State’ conducted by All India Radio News at Hyderabad on Wednesday, Jayesh Ranjan explained that use of drone technology was now a critical component in many initiatives of the State government. “The technology is being used in multiple sectors such as mining, law and order and even forest protection. The new masterplan for the development of the temple complex at Yadadri also has been done with the help of the drone technology,” he said.

The senior IAS officer stated that Telangana was in the forefront of technological innovation, using emerging technologies to meet the challenges of a growing digital world. He discussed wide-ranging issues related to investments in the State, Information Technology (IT), IT Enabled Services (ITES) and industrial policy.

He also termed data security as the need of the hour and that there was need for an exclusive law to fortify the existing mechanisms of protection. He also emphasised the need for Big Data Anonymisation intended to protect data privacy, guidelines issued by Supreme Court on Adhaar-based data and establishment of foolproof control mechanisms for databases.

The programme is scheduled to be broadcast on All India Radio, Hyderabad’s Primary Channel ie MW/AM 738 Mts at 10 am on Thursday.

