TS told to file report on steps taken to tackle dengue

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Wednesday voiced displeasure over the handling of dengue cases and other vector-borne diseases by the Health Department and the GHMC. The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Rapolu Bhaskar Netha, a practising advocate from the city. He questioned the inadequate medical facilities at government hospitals, especially in the twin cities, to treat such diseases. He complained that a majority of the affected patients were forced to go to private hospitals, which charge huge amounts.

The government submitted its counter stating infrastructure, facilities available and steps taken to control dengue this monsoon. The bench observed that the number of dengue cases has increased two-fold compared with 2018. It pointed out that the report submitted by the government was not adequate to address the issues raised in the case and directed that a detailed counter be filed. The bench directed the government to specifically mention the number of doctors, beds and infrastructure it had added in each hospital to tackle the situation.

When Advocate General BS Prasad Rao submitted that the government had taken adequate steps, the Chief Justice asked how could there be 1,130 cases in a week then. The Advocate General admitted that there were infrastructural inadequacies. Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that a majority of the dengue cases last year was reported from September to December. He disagreed with the argument of the government that no deaths occurred due to dengue in 2019 and said due to dengue fever, organs in the body may fail causing death of a person. As such the cause of death was dengue and not organ failure. The bench, agreeing with the petitioner, directed the authorities to correlate deaths caused due to dengue. It further directed the government to file a report on the preventive steps to be taken to reduce dengue cases by next year and adjourned the case to September 20.

PIL on municipal polls adjourned

The same bench adjourned a PIL case pertaining to municipal elections. The PIL was filed by K Anju Kumar Reddy of Adilabad challenging the discrepancies in these elections. Additional Advocate General Ramchandra Rao and the petitioner said that they would submit written arguments in a week. The bench posted the matter to September 26 for further hearing, granting time to both their parties to submit their written arguments.

RBI circular challenged

The same bench ordered notice in a writ petition challenging the RBI circular on Master Directions on Fraud issued under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. Rajesh Agarwal had filed the petition questioning the consortium of the banks classifying the account of the promoter of a public limited company as fraud. The petitioner complained that the banks without considering the replies given by the petitioner declared the account as fraud. The bench ordered notice and posted the matter after four weeks.

