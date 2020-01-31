TS’ Varuni advances

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: Varuni Jaiswal from Telangana downed Meghalaya’s Tanushree Dasgupta 3-1 as the main draw in men and women singles got underway in the UTT

81st National Table Tennis Championships at the Saroonagar Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Meanwhile, Manasi Chiplunkar struggled against a determined Niveditha Balusri of Telangana before overcoming the latter 3-2 (11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 8-11, 13-11) in a thrilling match in the round of 128. The Telangana girl did her best even during the decider—she deuced after being 7-10 and saved a match point—but the Maharashtra girl prevailed over her winning the match on her second match-point.

Niveditha was two sets up and she also had the measure of her opponent. But the Maharashtra girl staged a fine recovery to level the score before nailing Niveditha in the decider. The other Telangana girls that did not make it to the second round of stage 2 included, Pranitha Garlapati, V Lassya, Nikhitha Yenibera.

In other similar results, young Sataporni De of Bengal B was taken the full distance by veteran Himani Chaturvedi of Madhya Pradesh 3-2, as did the S Sharmitha of TNTTA against Tamanna Saini of Delhi in the see-saw battle. Mallika Gogoi from Goa also defeated Sayani Bose from MC&IT by the same margin.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh’s B Bagasravani missed a golden opportunity of entering the round of 64 when she found her rhythm going awry in the decider against Neha Patial of Punjab 3-2.

Both men and women top seeds, step into the arena in the round of 64 after enjoying first-round byes. G Sathiyan and A Sharath Kamal have been seeded No. 1 and No. 2 on the basis of their international ranking while the other 14 men got their seeding on the basis of national ranking. As for the women’s singles, only the top eight paddles have been seeded.

Results: Women Singles (Round 128): Garima Goyal (Del) bt Priyadarsini Das (RBI) 3-1, Shreya Despande (Rlys) bt Manisha Sharma (Raj) 3-0, Kritika Upadhaya (Asm) bt Pranitha Garlapati (TS) 3-2, Anuska Duttta (Ben B) bt Aditi Sinha (Mah) 3-2, N. Vidya (TNTTA) bt Anjali Rohilla (Har) 3-0, V. Kowshika (TTTA) bt K. Anitha (Ker) 3-0, Manushree Patil (Mah) bt Kausha Bhairapure (Guj) 3-0, V. Kushi (Kar) bt Iti Sharma (Raj) 3-0, Nithyashree Mani (TTTA) bt Phalgun Charvi (AP) 3-0, Sanya Sehgal (Har) bt V Lassya (TS) 3-1, Sataporni De (Ben B) bt Himani Chaturvedi (MP) 3-2, S. Sharmitha (TNTTA) bt Tamanna Saini (Del) 3-2, Mallika Gogoi (Goa) bt Sayani Bose (MCIT) 3-2, Varuni Jaiswal (TS) bt Tanushree Dasgupta (Meg) 3-1, Jasmin Sunny (Ker) bt Nikita Sarkar (Ben B) 3-1, Pooja Sharma (IA&AD) bt Aanchal Malhotra (Del) 3-1, Manasi Chiplunkar (Mah) bt Niveditha Balusri (TS) 3-2, A Samyuktha (Kar) bt Prasuma Parekh (TTFI) 3-0, Prajakta Tipale (LIC) bt swetapadma Dalai (Odi) 3-0, Munmun Kundu (AAI) bt Bhuwaneshwari Rathore (Raj) 3-0, Neha Patial (Pun) bt B. Nagasravani (AP) 3-2, Vartica Bharat (P) bt Nikhitha Yenibera (TS) 3-0, Maria Rony (Kar) bt Suhana Saini (Har) 3-0, Trisha Gogoi (Asm) bt Anushree Hazra (Rlys).

