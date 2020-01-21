TS’ Vishnu-Navneet bag doubles gold

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State’s Vishnu Vardhan Goud and Bokka Navaneeth bagged gold in the boys under-21 category while tennis players added two silver and a bronze in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Vishnu and Navneet duo rallied from a game down to defeat Manipur’s Manjit Singh and Dinkhu Singh 18-21, 21-13, 21-15 in the final.

Meanwhile in tennis, Sama Satwika went down to Gujarat’s Vaidhehi Chaudhari 3-6, 1-6 to settle for a silver in under-21 category while Sanjana Sirimalla won her bronze medal match in under-17 girls category against Kundana Sri Bandaru with 6-0, 7-5 scoreline.

In the under-21 boys tennis doubles, Theertha Shashank and G Sai Kartheek lost to Assam’s Sheikh Iftikhar and Parikshit Somani 3-6, 1-6 to settle for another silver.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.