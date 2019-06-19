TS Wakf Board gets new CEO

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Hyderabad: Abdul Hameed, took over the charge as the Chief Executive Officer, Telangana State Wakf Board, here on Wednesday.

Hameed previously worked as Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Zaheerabad. The government had recently issued an order transferring Hameed, who is special grade Deputy Collector rank officer, to minority welfare department on deputation for two years.

TS Wakf Board, Chairman, Mohammed Saleem, and other officials of the department met the Chief Executive Officer on assuming charge and greeted him.

Shahnawaz Qasim, senior IPS officer was previously holding the additional charge of the TS Wakf Board Chief Executive Officer before the government issued orders appointing Abdul Hameed.

