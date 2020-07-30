TS Wakf Board says no Eid-ul-Adha prayers in Idgahs

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Adha prayers will not be permitted at idgahs in the State and the Muslim community members have to offer the prayers at their homes only, the TS Wakf Board stated in a set of guidelines issued here on Thursday.

It asked the ‘Khateeb” to hold short sermons during the Eid prayers and to ensure social distancing during the prayers. It further asked Masjid committees to fix the number of people who can attend the prayers and to close the gates when that number was reached.

The board advised the mosque committees to ensure hygiene is maintained in and around the Masjid. Those coming to the mosque should wear face masks compulsorily and observe social distancing. They should not hug each other and should instead extend oral greetings, it said.

