TS Wakf Board to lodge complaint against caretakers of four graveyards

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: The State Wakf Board will be filing police complaints against caretakers of four graveyards who denied permission for burial of a Muslim man recently. The man identified as Khaja Miya was later buried at a Hindu graveyard.

The Board will also write to the district collector Ranga Reddy to initiate action against the Village Revenue Officer who prevented the burial.

At the Board meeting on Saturday, it was decided to earmark 10 acres of land for Muslim graveyard behind the Dargah Baba Sharfuddin at Pahadishareef. The decision follows reports of a lack of space in existing graveyards in the city. Another five acres of Wakf land at Serilingampally is also being earmarked for a graveyard.

Mohd Saleem, Wakf Board Chairman, said they are persuading the caretakers of graveyards not to take any money for the burial. “It is alright if they collect a nominal amount for digging of the grave and other formalities. Collecting huge amounts of money for the land is something against humanity when the family is in distress,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .