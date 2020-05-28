TS Wakf Board to take action against graveyards for denying burial

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: A city based minority organisation Tehreek Muslim Shabban on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Telangana State Wakf Board against management committees of five graveyards for allegedly denying land for burial of a Muslim man.

On Wednesday, TS Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem said they will issue notices to the concerned caretakers of the graveyard.

