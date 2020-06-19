TS Weather mobile app launched

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: To provide comprehensive weather information to public in the State, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) developed ‘TS-weather’ mobile application. Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar launched the app at his camp office at the Ministers’ Quarters here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod said farmers and general public will now have access to authentic information on weather conditions including sunny and rainy in their locality before heading out for their respective works. He said even remote villages in the State would be covered to provide necessary weather information.

TSDPS director Sheikh Meera, Director of Statistics and incharge CEO of TSDPS Dayanand, and other officials were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .