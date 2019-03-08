TS will help people in traditional occupations: Talasani

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Hyderabad: The main objective of the State government was to help lakhs of families who are dependent on traditional occupations, said Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday.

Addressing the media after assuming charge at the Secretariat here, Yadav said the government had earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for the development of animal husbandry and fisheries in the State.

He also launched animal health card, Vijaya mineral water, Vijaya ghee and doodh peda. The government would spend Rs 12.18 crore for constructing veterinary hospital buildings and for providing medicines to such hospitals.

While other States were allocating as little as Rs 5 crore for the Fisheries Department, the TRS government had allocated Rs 101 crore for the department, he said.

On Vijaya Dairy products, the Minister said the brand was popular and demand was high for products such as ghee, doodh peda, ice cream in the market. He was confident that Vijaya products would top the list in the market in future. He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for reposing trust in him and inducting him into the Cabinet.

Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Department Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Fisheries Department Commissioner Suvaran, Dairy Development Corporation Chairman Loka Bhuma Reddy and others were present.