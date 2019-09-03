TS women bag bronze in throwball tourney

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:25 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana women clinched a bronze medal in the recently-concluded 30th Federation Cup Throwball Championship held at Shiridi, Mahrashtra. The bronze medallists defeated Kerala women 15-8, 12-15, 15-12 in the third place match. P Jagan Mohan Goud, General Secretary, Telangana Throwball Association congratulated the team for their performance.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter