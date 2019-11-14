TS worker dies in Saudi; KTR’s help sought

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Mahabubnagar: The family of a young Gulf migrant worker lost its only support as he passed away in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. With no approach channel, the family members are seeking the State and Central governments’ intervention to bring back the body.

Kadavath Srinivasulu (32), a resident of Nirsab thanda of Chakalpally gram panchayat in Nawabpet, had gone to Saudi three years ago to work as a construction worker. On Wednesday, he had chest pain at his residence and was taken to a local hospital in Ha’il by his fellow workers where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Srinivasulu was issued the passport (R7682167) by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh in 2017. He also had a resident identity card (2340980040) issued by Saudi Arabia.

The sad part is that the deceased was supposed to fly to India on Wednesday night and he had also booked a ticket. According to Raju, his paternal uncle, Srinivasulu had come home for Dasara and flew back on November 12. During his stay at home, he had developed some lung complication and the doctors here had also performed some tests on him.

But responsibilities and the need to earn Rs 30,000/month to meet his family’s needs had left him with no option but to return to work. On Wednesday, he had spoken to his family at around 6 pm and informed them that he was returning home, but destiny had other plans. Just a few hours later, he developed the chest pain and collapsed at his dormitory. His body is at the hospital mortuary in Ha’il where the hospital charges 500 Riyals every day for preserving the remains.

The Saudi labour contractor has not been responding to the deceased family members’ calls. The issue had been communicated to Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao, who has assured them that a team would be dispatched to the hospital and that steps would be taken to bring back the body at the earliest, the family said.

