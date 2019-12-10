TS youth lacking employability quotient

By | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: With about 80 per cent of graduates unable to meet the minimum expectations of the industry as they lack relevant skills, the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) organised an event titled ‘Enhancing Employability through Partnerships’.

The event, which brought together the heads of academic institutions, key leaders from the industry and government functionaries, focused on finding ways to make youth more employable.

As part of the event, 20 MoU’s and Letters of Intent were exchanged between TASK and the industry partners. Some of the companies that signed MoUs with TASK were CISCO, Salesforce, Vodafone, Oracle, Infosys, Cyient, NSIC, Mahindra Pride, Mentor Together and TSAT. Each MoU lists courses and skilling programmes that the companies will offer to TASK-registered students and faculty. Together, they will enable a comprehensive skilling ecosystem in the State.

Speaking at the event, Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan said the key to enhancing the quality of graduates and making them more employable was to ensure that the faculty were trained in industry-relevant technologies by the industry professionals themselves. “The industry should be very proactive in deploying their best personnel to train the faculty in colleges,” he said.

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC also stressed upon the importance and need to train and certify faculty so that they transfer knowledge to students. Telangana State Council for Higher Education Chairman Thummala Papireddy said while the IT industry was inclined towards emerging technologies, it was still necessary to train students in lower end technologies because that was where a major percentage of entry level jobs for graduates were.

The event also included a Round Table where industry professionals brought out several requirements of the current workplace and provided inputs on the jobs that the next three to five years are likely to bring up. Shrikant Sinha, CEO TASK said: “It was encouraging to see the industry coming forward to support the Faculty Skilling in the State and the inputs by the industry are highly relevant to us. It will help TASK formulate its skilling strategy for the next two years.”

Education Department Secretary B Janardhan Reddy spoke about the new Education Policy. Karthikeyan Ramaswamy, Managing Director of Safran Electrical and Power India Pvt Ltd spoke about setting up a Aero Space skill development centre in Hyderabad and supporting it.

