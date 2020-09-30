TSBIE extends last date for intermediate admissions

The BIE asked principals of the colleges to admit candidates who have passed SSC Public Examinations

By | Published: 6:25 pm

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Wednesday extended the last date for admissions into first-year intermediate for the academic year 2020-21 up to October 20.

All Government/Private Aided/Private Un-aided/Co-operative/TS Residential/TS Social Welfare Residential/TS Tribal Welfare Residential/TS Model Schools/KGBVs/Incentive Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges offering two-year intermediate course can make first-year admissions till the extended date.

The BIE asked principals of the colleges to admit candidates who have passed SSC Public Examinations.

