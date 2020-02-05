TSBIE holds practical examination

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) conducted practical examination on Wednesday. A total of 13,349 students were present out of 14,174 in the forenoon while in afternoon session, 11,415 students attended the examination.

The practical examinations were supervised by DEC convenor, members, flying squads and high power committee members at district level. Examinations were smoothly conducted without any untoward incidents, according to a press release.

