TSBIE issues closure notices to 68 junior colleges

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has issued closure notices to 68 corporate and private junior colleges for failing to produce fire No Objection Certificate (NoC) mandatory for seeking affiliation.

Of these colleges, 18 are Sri Chaitanya Junior Kalasala, 26 are Narayana Junior Colleges and other private junior colleges. These colleges are located in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts

According to the Board’s affiliation norms, junior colleges with buildings of 15 metres or above height (G+5 floor) should mandatorily obtain a NoC from the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department. However, these colleges have been operating without complying with the fire safety norms.

Instead of submitting a fire NoC, the college managements were giving an affidavit to the Board stating that they would shift to a new building that adheres to fire safety norms in the next academic year and obtained conditional affiliation.

Though BIE did not grant affiliation to these colleges due to lack of fire NoC this year too, they have found to be admitting students.

Speaking to Telangana Today, BIE secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said that the Board has issued closure notices to 68 corporate and private junior colleges.

“We have issued closure notices and they cannot run classes in these college buildings anymore. After the lockdown, the college managements must shift the students to some other buildings which comply with fire safety and other affiliation norms of the BIE,” he added.

