TSBIE plans speedy evaluation post lockdown

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: In view of the lockdown, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has come up with a contingency plan for evaluating answer scripts of students who appeared for the Intermediate public examinations.

By roping in more number of lecturers and evaluation centres across the State, the Board is working on measures to speed up the evaluation work post the lockdown period.

The Board had earlier planned to complete the evaluation work on or before April 15. In fact, it had started the evaluation of answer scripts of some minor papers at 12 centres in the State with more than 800 evaluators.

Later, it planned to process the results and announce the same in April last week. However, due to the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, the entire work schedule of the evaluation has been derailed.

“We plan to increase the number of evaluators and also evaluation centres across the State after the lockdown ends. This is being done to speed up the valuation process and announce the results at the earliest,” a senior official said.

This year, a total of 9,65,875 including 4,80,531 first year and 4,85,344 second-year students registered for the Intermediate public exams which were scheduled from March 4 to 23. The Board conducted all major examinations at 1,339 centres with 26,964 invigilators. One Modern Language Paper-II and Geography Paper-II was postponed due to commencement of the lockdown.

This year, the Board made elaborate arrangements to ensure there is no technical glitch during the evaluation and processing of the result. It has constituted several gateways to cross-check the marks allotted on each answer booklet.

This time, the results data processing is to be handled only by the Centre for Good Governance (CGG) which will be using two technologies to process the results data.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .