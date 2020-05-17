TSBIE relieves examiners who suffers from cold

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Sunday as a precautionary measure has relieved some examiners from the evaluation work after one of the examiners was found suffering from cold.

According to Board authorities, an examiner who was suffering from cold attended the evaluation duties at a centre in the city on Sunday. In view of the prevailing health crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Board authorities swung into action and got the examiner tested.

“The GHMC and health officials were immediately called in and after necessary tests, it has come out that the examiner has a cold. As a precautionary measure, the services of 18 to 20 examiners who were in the same room as that of the examiner who suffered cold, have been relieved,” officials said.

The BIE is operating 33 evaluation centres across the State for evaluating answer scripts of the students who appeared for the intermediate public examinations. Face masks, sanitisers, liquid soaps and thermal screening have been put in place for examiners besides all centres are being fogged cleaned with disinfectants.

