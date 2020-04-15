TSBIE to coach students online for entrance tests

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education has decided to coach students of government junior colleges for various entrance exams through online video classes besides conducting online tests.

The department has been providing short-term summer coaching classes for various competitive exams for these students either through offline or virtual classes since the academic year 2015-16. In view of the lockdown, short-term summer coaching classes could not be held.

“Hence, we provided links for online video classes free of cost,” Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Syed Omer Jaleel said on Tuesday. The district officers and principals are monitoring online video classes with the help of student counsellors, he said.

The department has proposed to conduct online daily, weekend, and grand tests for entrance examinations like Joint Entrance Examination-Main, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, and Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test.

The students of government junior colleges and government welfare junior colleges can take these tests in English and Telugu mediums free of cost.

The department also plans to provide an analysis of each student’s performance with the help of M/S CloudEdz Pvt Ltd Hyderabad. The students can take tests from April 20 and a detailed schedule will be sent to all the District Intermediate Educational Officers (DIEOs)/nodal officers through e-mail and WhatsApp.

The videos lessons in mathematics, chemistry, physics, botany, and zoology subjects can be accessed through these links http://www.tdisk.in, http://tsat.tv/, http://www.softnet.telangana.gov.in/, https://youtu.be/SoGmAIjpI8g, https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYCIZcwPGTwZDs1UwfnmdVi6nCHY9VAp, https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYCIZ-cwPGTxG8LfJQgUnScb9jVt0db8c, https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYCIZ-cwPGTw7f8Jm_ewjSAqwFD7Eqg9m, https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYCIZ-cwPGTxHkEMwAQ7FOWxcJGtNzOXD, https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYCIZ-cwPGTz_JiokZSkznTTVW3BQanbq or https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYCIZ-cwPGTw1LjIYBL9f4CV1CNh7ziIc.

Counselling

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Education has decided to continue the counselling assistance to the intermediate students facing stress and other related issues.

Students can contact clinical psychologists Dr. Anitha (Mobile no. 7337225803), Dr. Mazhar Ali (7337225425), Dr. Rajini (7337225364), P. Jawaharlal Nehru (7337225360), S. Sreelatha (7337225083), Sailaja Pisapati (7337225098), and Anupama Guttimdevi (7337225763) and seek assistance.

