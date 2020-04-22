TSBIE to increase script evaluation centres

By | Published: 11:31 pm 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education, Chitra Ramachandran advised the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) officials to increase locations and staff for evaluating answer scripts of students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations.

Chitra Ramachandran who held a video conference with officials of BIE on the arrangements for the evaluation of answer scripts on Tuesday advised officials to add 24 sub-centres to nearby existing 12 evaluation camps.

She instructed officials to arrange proper spacing between the examiners besides liquid soap, sanitizers and good sanitation at the camps.

During the meeting which was also attended by BIE secretary Syed Omer Jaleel, the District Intermediate Education Officers (DIOEs) were asked to identify and reserve accommodation for the outstation staff.

They were also asked to publicise and enroll maximum students for online video lessons and exams for entrance exams including Joint Entrance Examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, and Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test.

The BIE has been providing free coaching and mock tests for the various entrance examinations.

Chitra Ramachandran appreciated the initiative of BIE in introducing online study material and online mock tests for the intermediate students. She advised officials to permit students from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other States for enrolling for online video classes and mock tests.

According to officials, out of 8,867 registrations, 5,346 students of MPC stream and 2,354 students of BiPC took the first daily online exam on Tuesday.

