TSBIE warns private junior colleges against advance admissions

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday directed managements of private junior colleges in the State not to start admissions for 2020-21 even before the start of the academic year and announcement of admission schedule.

Admissions made well in advance before announcement of the admission schedule would not be valid and stringent action would be initiated against the erring managements of private colleges, TSBIE said.

Secretary, TSBIE, Syed Omer Jaleel also requested parents not to go for admissions before the list of affiliated junior colleges was published by the TSBIE and to confirm whether the college they opt for had affiliation for the academy year 2020-21.

The TSBIE directive to managements of private colleges in Telangana comes in the wake of several instances wherein the managements of private colleges were taking the services of PROs and school representatives and approaching the parents for making advance registration of students in Intermediate first year, which is against the norms of the Board.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter