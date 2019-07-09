TSCHE conducts two-day national workshop in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: The two-day national workshop on ‘Accreditation, Quality Improvement and Ranking in Higher Education-Road Map Ahead’ concluded here on Tuesday.

The second day of the workshop deliberated on themes including internationalization and reputation management of higher education-road map ahead, university impact of SGD’s, and IT in higher education. A roundtable on accreditation, quality improvement and ranking higher education was also conducted.

The workshop was jointly conducted by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Commissionerate of Collegiate Education and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, Telangana Principal Secretary (IT&C) Jayesh Rajan who participated in the workshop spoke about the initiatives being taken up by the State government and also steps to strengthen entrepreneurial eco-system. He made a detailed presentation about T-Hub and other initiatives taken to make students of the State more employable.

University Grants Commission member, Prof G Gopal Reddy spoke about UGC schemes, national educational plan, autonomy and faculty recruitment.

Association of Indian University, secretary general, Prof Pankaj Mittal explained Internet of Things, changing curriculum, industry readiness and quality improvement.

TSCHE, chairman, Prof T Papi Reddy said the council would extend support to colleges seeking NAAC or NBA accreditation. TSCHE, vice-chairman-I, Prof R Limbadri and vice-chairman-II, Prof V Venkata Ramana also participated.

