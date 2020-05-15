TSCHE extends last date for application submission of Entrance Tests

By | Published: 6:05 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday extended the last date for online submission of application forms and payment of fees for the various Common Entrance Tests (CETs) up to May 31.

This extension is applicable to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET), Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET), Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET), Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET), Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET), Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET), Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PG LAWCET).

