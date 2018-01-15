TSCHE focuses on quality

By | Published: 12:16 am 12:30 am

Hyderabad: From the next academic year, students pursuing higher education will have to undergo Telangana State Higher Education Quality Improvement Programme (TSHE QIP) to hone their skills.

As part of QIP, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will establish exclusive training centres to train students in line with industrial needs. Students including degree, pharmacy and engineering among other courses will be made to attend sessions by experts and they will be given hands on training also.

This apart, internships are likely to be made mandatory for all students studying different professional courses.

Apart from students, the faculty will also be trained to enhance their skills. In addition to this, emphasis is being made on R&D and accordingly, the TSCHE intends to annual announce awards for 10 to 12 faculty members for their research activity.

Further, five incubators are also being established in five universities including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Rajiv Gandhi University for Knowledge Technologies and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University.

These incubators will give a platform for students to present their innovative ideas and convert them into products or services. Each incubator will be given a seed amount of Rs.2 crore.

“The entire idea is bring quality in the higher education. The universities have been asked to assign land for incubators and they will be established soon,” said Prof. T Papi Reddy, Chairman, TSCHE.