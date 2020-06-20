TSCHE gears up for degree admissions

By | Published: 12:05 am 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: With the announcement of the Intermediate Public Examinations results, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education are gearing up for Degree admissions. A notification of Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST), 2020, for admissions into various conventional degree courses is to be released in next few days.

As the classwork for the first-year students may commence in September, the candidates will be given ample time for registrations besides for exercising their web options for allotment of seats. The admissions are likely to be done in three-phases.

Apart from regular courses, the DOST will have two new courses i.e. BSc in Data Sciences and BCom in Business Analytics programmes. The admissions into these courses will be on the basis of merit secured in the Intermediate Public Examinations.

The BSc Data Science programme will be offered in a combination i.e. Mathematics, Statistics and Data Science. Those students, who have passed Intermediate with Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subjects, are likely to be given eligibility. While there are 1,164-Degree colleges across the State, initially a select few colleges will offer these new programmes.

This year, the candidates seeking Degree admissions need not give their biometric fingerprint details. The officials concerned have done away with it as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Among other reforms, this year, students can enrol with DOST even if their mobile number is not linked with the Aadhaar number. However, they must give their Aadhaar details while filling in their application form online.

Along with normal SMSs, students will get all updates and alerts related to the Degree admissions on their registered mobile number through the DOST WhatsApp Business number 7901002200. Candidates seeking Degree admission can also access details through the DOST Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/dost.telangana and DOST Twitter Account https://twitter.com/dost_telangana.

“The DOST notification will be issued in three or four days. In view of the prevailing situation, students will be given enough time for the registration. As per the University Grants Commission, the classwork for the first-year students can be started in the first week of September. So, till then Degree admissions will be completed,” a senior official said.

Last year, a total of 1,99,806 seats were filled while there were 4,12,805 seats available through DOST in 1,046 degree colleges across the State.

