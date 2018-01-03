TSCHE names CET conveners

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday announced Convenors for Common Entrance Tests (CETs) to be held this year.

Prof N Yadaiah, Registrar, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU) has been appointed as Convenor for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET).

Prof A Govardhan, Principal, University College of Engineering, JNTU-Hyderabad has been entrusted to conduct Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET). Similarly, Prof M Subramanya Sarma of Kakatiya University and Prof V Satyanarayana of Mahatma Gandhi University have been appointed Convenors of Integrated Common Entrance (ICET) and Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET) respectively.

Three Osmania University professors namely, SB Dwarakanath, S Sameen Fatima and C Madhumathi have been appointed as Convenors for, LawCET and Post Graduate Law CET (PGLCET), Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) and Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET) respectively.

As per schedule announced by TSCHE, the EAMCET will be held from May 2 to 5, ECET on May 9, ICET on May 17, PECET from May 20, LawCET on May 25, PGLCET on May 26, PGECET from May 27 and EdCET on May 31.