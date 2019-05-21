TSCHE officials call on NAAC Director

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: A delegation led by Prof. T Papi Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) called on the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Director, Prof. SC Sharma and advisor Prof. Laltha Pillai in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The team which included Prof. R Limbadri, Vice-Chairman I, TSCHE and Prof. V Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman II, TSCHE, apprised the NAAC officers about the various initiatives being taken by TSCHE and requested NAAC to collaborate in organising a sensitisation workshop for all senior administrators and institutions in Hyderabad. The idea of the workshop is to sensitise the colleges to initiate the process of accreditation.

The NAAC Director complimented TSCHE for its initiatives and activities to improve the quality of higher education in Telangana and assured full support in all the future activities.

Prof. Reddy explained to Sharma the role of TSCHE in promoting best practices and improving employability of students.

The delegation also met officials of Karnataka State Higher Education Council.