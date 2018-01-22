TSCHE’s student verification website a huge hit

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: The State government’s initiative of providing free online service for academic verification of students who have graduated from various universities has become popular among IT companies and foreign universities.

So far, more than 25,000 enquires have been made regarding credentials of the candidates who graduated from various State universities since 2011 and most were from IT companies and foreign universities.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had introduced academic verification services and accordingly created a student database on its website http://www.tsstudentverification.org/ which gives credentials of 13,52,756 candidates who had passed from State universities since 2011. One needs to feed in university, year of passing and hall ticket number and candidate details like name, father’s name, enrolled year, passing year, marks secured and grade get flashed on the screen within a few seconds.

Earlier, this service was provided by the State universities for Rs 500 and usually it used to take three months for furnishing the needed details. Now anybody from anywhere can access the information with just a click.This move by the TSCHE could keep a check on the fake certificates produced by candidates for securing admission and job.

“Fake certificates have become a problem for the State. Now we have come to know that students are manipulating their academic performances in the certificates while using other original certificates like TC and bonafide. These students were resorting to such fradulent means to secure admission in foreign universities and also be eligible for a job,” a senior official said.

The TSCHE has decided to increase the database by uploading information of students who graduated since 2001.

Accordingly, the TSCHE has recently convened a meeting with controller of examinations of all State universities. They have been directed to furnish information of candidates who have passed various courses from 2001 to 2010. “In couple of months the student database will be updated,” Prof. T Papi Reddy, Chairman, TSCHE said.

Serving its purpose

• Info of more than 13 lakh candidates available

• Over 25,000 enquires for academic verifications

• TSCHE to add info of students passed from 2001 to 2010