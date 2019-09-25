JNTU Sircilla to offer exclusive courses

By | Published: 12:33 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The proposed engineering college of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad in Rajanna Sircilla district will offer emerging and specialised programmes.

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Business Analytics and other skill oriented courses are being planned and academics will be imparted in residential mode.

An expert committee of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) recently visited Sircilla to study the possibility of establishing the engineering college there. The team, comprising TSCHE Chairman T Papi Reddy, TSCHE Vice-Chairman II V Venkata Ramana, JNTU College of Engineering Principal E Saibaba Reddy and Vice-Principal A Krishanaiah, inspected parcels of land in Peddur, Sardapur and Venkatapur villages in the district.

The committee felt that one parcel of 88 acres, between Sardapur and Venkatapur, would be feasible for setting up the new college. It also felt that there was good transportation facility to the areas and it would be further boosted on the completion of the ongoing railway link works from Siddipet to Sircilla.

“The area has good connectivity and is suitable for education. The college, along with other facilities, can be developed in 30 acres of land. The committee in its recommendation wanted the government to start programmes in emerging areas in a residential mode,” a senior official said.

Officials from the JNTU-Hyderabad too visited Sircilla district to study the establishment of the college. “The university wants to offer emerging programmes in engineering in the proposed college. The area is feasible for setting up the college and in two to three days, the varsity will submit its detailed report to the State government,” the official said.

At present, the JNTU is offering various undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph D programmes through its constituent colleges including College of Engineering, Hyderabad; College of Engineering, Jagityal; College of Engineering, Manthani; College of Engineering, Sultanpur; School of Information Technology, Institute of Science and Technology and School of Management Studies.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter