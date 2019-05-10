TSCHE ties up with University of Pittsburgh

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and University of Pittsburgh, US are exploring the possibilities of setting up a joint research centre soon.

They are also exploring for student and faculty exchange programmes besides facilitating mutual beneficial programmes. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been exchanged between both TSCHE and University of Pittsburgh here on Thursday.

The general objective of the MoU is to stimulate and facilitate the development of collaborative and mutually beneficial programmes which serve to enhance education development in the State.

Speaking to presspersons, TSCHE, Chairman, Prof T Papi Reddy said the MoU was signed to look into academic cooperation between the universities in the State and the University of Pittsburgh. He said one of the objectives was to explore possibilities of joint research centre which would take up research in various disciplines.

Dr Ariel Armony, Vice-Provost for Global Affairs, University of Pittsburgh said the research could be pursued in number of areas ranging from economics, social sciences and medical. “This is an opportunity for us to engage in joint projects in research,” Armony said.

Dr Josehp S Alter, Professor of Anthropology and UCIS Research, University of Pittsburgh said the delegation would learn the innovative ideas germinating in India. He said the university has an active and innovative study abroad programme where students from the US do their semester studying the environment changes in Uttarakhand.

The delegation called on Chief Secretary, SK Joshi, B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, Education and Rajiv Sharma, Chief Advisor to government. They appreciated the initiatives being taken by the State government in the field of higher education.

The university team assured support and cooperation for establishing the network of partnerships with universities and research centres in Telangana and in developing research and student learning initiatives.