TSCHE to collaborate with Harvad University to promote biosciences

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Hyderabad: The State government is exploring partnership with The Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute (LMSAI) at Harvard University to promote education and research in biosciences sector in the State. Plans are afoot to develop Telangana State as a hub for education and research through global partnerships in emerging areas of sciences, engineering, information technology and others.

LMSAI’s representative and Building Bharat-Boston Biosciences (B4) programme manager Savitha G Ananth visited Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday and held discussions with Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and TSCHE chairman T Papi Reddy, vice-chairmen V Venkata Ramana and R Limbadri, at the Council premises. Under B4 programme, efforts are being made to offer three unique programmes for students and young scientists.

Vinod Kumar suggested that LMSAI explore the possibility of setting up of research centres in Hyderabad and work towards solutions to deal with unique diseases like Thalsemia which are mostly prevalent in tribal areas of Telangana State. He assured that the State government through TSCHE, will host the research scholars and faculty from Harvard University with active support of the LMSAI. Plans to conduct workshops in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and neurosciences, among other issues, were also discussed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter