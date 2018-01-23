TSCHE to examine quality of education in colleges

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Nalgonda: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy said that merger of private degree and PG colleges in places where they could not meet the required strength was being examined by the State government to improve quality of education and also to check unethical practices of managements.

Addressing a media conference after attending a programme in Mahatma Gandhi University at Yallareddy Gudem, Prof Papi Reddy said that the major feedback of DOST Online was that out of 4.10 lakh seats in the university-affiliated colleges, 1.80 lakh seats were vacant due to lack of students. Reminding that there were 1,100 university-affiliated degree and PG colleges in the State, he said the number of colleges was higher than required, and 400 colleges were in excess of the requirement.

To attract students to colleges, the managements were indulging in unethical practices which needed to be checked immediately to improve quality of education, he added.

“Zero admissions were reported in 55 colleges, less than 20 per cent admissions in 150 colleges and 50 per cent of colleges were functioning with students less than half of the total seats,” he added.

Stating that the merger of the affiliated colleges would financially benefit the managements of the colleges, which were struggling for survival due to lack of students, he informed that exercise for merger of the private colleges would begin from February, 2018.

The government would provide the opportunity to the managements of the private colleges running in a place as per their wish, he added.

He reminded that YS Rajasekhar Reddy government had sanctioned several degree and PG colleges without providing land, buildings and staff, when injustice to Telangana in setting up of colleges was highlighted during Telangana agitation. He said that such colleges lacked minimum facilities and were functioning in the buildings of junior colleges. The government was now focused on these colleges to provide infrastructure, he added.

He also said that the State government was taking measures to link universities and industries to provide internship and jobs to students. Setting up of a State level institute to provide training to the faculty to upgrade their skills was under active consideration by the government. Best research awards would also be introduced in the State to encourage research scholars, he maintained.

When questioned on the irregularities taking place in recruitment of faculty in the Mahatma Gandhi University, he said that Tirumala Rao Committee had already submitted its report to him on the issue and the same was presented to the State government.