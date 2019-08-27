TSCHE to invite applications for private universities

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The application process for setting up private universities in the State is all set to commence next month. Details regarding establishment, procedure, fee and other requirements will be made available on the website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in a day or two.

According to a TSCHE senior official, an expert committee will meet in the first week of September to discuss the establishment of private universities and also invite applications.

Interested corporates, educational institutions and companies among others can apply by downloading the application form from the website www.tsche.ac.in by paying Rs.50,000 through net banking.

A sponsoring body intending to set up a private university can apply with a proposal and detailed project report to the Secretary to the Higher Education department. The application will be accepted only on payment of Rs.10 lakh which is non-refundable.

The proposals submitted by the sponsoring body will be scrutinized for financial soundness, assets, ability to set up infrastructure for the proposed university, background of the sponsoring body, and programmes proposed to be offered among other details. The committee will be headed by the Secretary, Higher Education department and will have the TSCHE chairman, Vice-Chancellors of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and Osmania University, Commissioner of Collegiate Education and two experts or eminent persons as members. According to rules issued by the State government, the expert committee should submit its recommendation to the government within a period of 60 days from date of receipt of proposal.

The government will take a decision either to give letter of intent or letter of regret or letter seeking additional clarification within a period of 30 days from date of submission of the expert committee report.

For setting up private universities, the sponsoring body should present a minimum of 20 acres of land under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Limits and 30 acres outside HMDA limits. This land should be registered in the name of the society. This apart, a corpus fund of Rs.10 crore must be established. The sponsoring body should also show proof of funds to the tune of Rs.30 crore in fixed deposit. This should be in support of various activities like construction of buildings, infrastructure and campus development etc.

According to the rules, 25 per cent seats in all the programmes would be reserved for candidates of Telangana provided they should have studied for at least two years in the State.

Children whose parent or parents were born or have worked at least for two years in Telangana would be also treated as students of the State for domicile reservation.

