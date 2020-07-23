TSCHE to mark KTR’s birthday with plantation

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has taken an initiative to plant saplings at all universities and colleges in the State on the occasion of birthday celebrations of IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday.

TSCHE chairman Prof T Papi Reddy on Thursday appealed to all universities to colleges to participate in the programme and make it a success by making Telangana as a green State.

