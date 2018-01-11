TSCHE told to pitch for quality orientation

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy along with TSCHE Vice-Chairmen Prof R Limbadri and Prof V Venkata Ramana along with TSCHE Secretary Dr N Srinivasa Rao called on Governor and Chancellor of Universities, ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Prof Papi Reddy explained to the Governor about various activities being undertaken by TSCHE towards enhancing access, equity, employability and encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship among students in higher education.

He also apprised the Chancellor that TSCHE is holding seven Common Entrance Tests 2018 online except PGCET (Physical Education).

The Chancellor suggested that the TSCHE must ensure proper monitoring of students and faculty attendance besides inculcating a quality orientation so that institutions in Telangana can be compared on a national level initially and move towards the equal global standards.

The Governor was presented a book titled ‘Changing Paradigms in Marketing of Services with Special Focus on Tourism & Hospitality” edited by Prof V Venkataramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE.