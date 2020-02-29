TSCHE: Two new degree courses likely

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: In tune with industrial demand, two new courses — BSc in data sciences and BCom in business analytics — are likely to foray into undergraduate education from the next academic year (2020-21).

The new courses are being designed to suit the requirements of the industry so that graduates easily land jobs. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has constituted an expert committee comprising academicians and experts from the industry for designing the course curriculum. To start with, only a few select colleges — autonomous and prominent ones — will be granted permission to offer courses from the next academic year. Admissions to these courses will be based on the merit secured in the qualifying examination.

“Data sciences and business analytics are much talked about in the industry. The idea to introduce the new courses is to make students job-ready and also to prepare the required workforce for the market. The expert committee has been constituted to formulate the course curriculum,” said TSCHE senior official.

A leading multinational company has agreed in principle to offer BSc in data sciences in collaboration with academic institutions. “There will be offline and online classes,” the officials revealed.

Apart from new courses in emerging technologies, there were plans to introduce vocational and skill-based courses, including taxation, automobile engineering, hospitality management, physiotherapy, garment technology, at the undergraduate level from the next academic year. A proposal was recently sent by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education to the TSCHE.

Presently, the board is offering 22 vocational and skill-based courses in Intermediate colleges across the State. The idea behind the proposal was to help about 96,000 vocational Intermediate students continue their higher studies in the same field. This apart, skill-based courses will also help students land a job after completing their graduation. Responding positively to the request, the TSCHE has written to the State universities to look into the board’s proposal.

Degree colleges may soon have management quota

Hyderabad: The long-pending demand of private degree college managements for management quota seats is likely to be fulfilled this year.

Recently, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has sent a proposal to the State government for sanctioning management quota seats to the tune of 25 per cent or 30 per cent from the next academic year in private degree colleges.

An order to this effect is likely to be issued by the government before the commencement of the Degree Online Service, Telangana (DOST) counselling.

According to sources, the private college managements will be given an option to choose either management quota or DOST system for filling up seats in their respective colleges.

Under the management quota, private colleges will be allowed to fill up to 30 per cent seats in each course and the rest will be filled up through the DOST counselling. Currently, there are 1,156 private degree colleges offering various conventional courses with a total intake of more than 3 lakh students.

