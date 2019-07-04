TSCHE workshop on Quality Improvement on July 8, 9

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Telagnana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education are jointly organizing a two-day national workshop on ‘Accreditation, Quality Improvement and Ranking in Higher Education-Road Map ahead’ here on July 8 and 9.

The workshop aims to bring together policy makers, educational administrators and experts from leading institutions to deliberate and work out future approaches besides strategies to enhance quality.

The event will also focus on essential steps that need to be taken by higher educational institutions in the State for grant of accreditation.

NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat, National Accreditation and Assessment Council, advisor, Latha Pillai, TSCHE, chairman, Prof T Papi Reddy, Commissioner of Technical Education, Navin Mittal, TSCHE, vice-chairman-I, Prof R Limbadri, vice-chairman-II Prof V Venkata Ramana and education experts from across the country and abroad will take part in the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter