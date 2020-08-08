TSCO has given 1.5 lakh masks to GHMC

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Hyderabad: With masks having become mandatory during these Covid pandemic times, the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO) has provided 1.50 lakh masks worth Rs 20 lakh to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

These masks which have been provided free of cost to the civic body, are to be distributed to sanitary and other workers and others, said GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar.

TSCO is already selling Pochampally masks, which also extend much-needed support to the weavers. They are priced at Rs 20 for a regular double layer mask and Rs 40 for Pochampally Ikkat or Kalamkari fabric masks.

Handlooms and Textiles Director Shailaja Ramaiyer said that during the pandemic, both handloom and powerloom weavers are at a loss as there are not many orders for them.

As a means to extend assistance and provide some work, fabric for 1.5 lakh masks was purchased from them. These masks have been stitched by different garment units operated by self help groups in and around Hyderabad, she said in a press note.

