TSCOST to celebrate National Science Day

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Science Day (NSD), Telangana State Council of Science and Technology (TSCOST) is organising debates, essay writing competitions, demonstrations, seminars, workshops and popular science lectures from school to university level, on Wednesday.

TSCOST acts as the focal points for formulation, planning, coordination and promotion of Science and Technology (S&T) activities and help in preparing State S&T plans, compilation, and dissemination of S&T information and popularisation of science.

At the Birla Science Centre, TSCOST is organising the Invocation Program of NSD Celebrations-2018 on Wednesday with Jogu Ramanna, Minister for Forests and Environment as chief guest.