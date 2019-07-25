TSEAMCET web counselling from July 31

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: The first phase Telangana State-Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) web counselling for admissions into B-Pharmacy, Pharm-D and Bio-Technology courses will commence from July 31. A detailed web counselling schedule was issued by the Commissionerate of Technical Education here on Thursday.

According to schedule, BiPC students who qualified in the TSEAMCET 2019 can fill basic online information, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification on July 31 and August 1.

The verification of certificates will be conducted on August 2 and 3 and candidates can exercise web options from August 2 to 4.

The provisional seat allotment will be done on August 6 and students who receive allotment order can pay tuition fee and self-report through the website from August 6 to 10.

Further details will be available on the website https://tseamcetb.nic.in from July 27.