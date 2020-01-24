TSEC orders repolling in three polling stations

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission on Thursday ordered repolling in three polling stations in Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad districts owing to ‘tendered votes on January 22. The repolling will be held on Friday from 7am to 5 pm.

In Kamareddy, polling station number 101 of ward number 41, a woman voter wearing burkha with voter slip number 440 voted after the polling agents confirmed her identity. At around 4pm, another woman with same voter slip came to the same polling station. On verification of Aadhaar and Voter ID, it was found that someone else had already cast her vote. After verification, she was allowed to cast tendered vote by the Presiding Officer.

“There was impersonation in the polling station by a woman due to laxity in the identification of the voter with photo electoral rolls, contrary to the TSEC instructions. Therefore, the Election Commission declares the poll in polling station 101 of ward 41 of Kamareddy municipality as void and directs that a fresh poll shall be conducted for the same,” the EC said.

Similarly in polling station number 198 of Ward 41 in Mahbubnagar municipality on Wednesday, two women voted impersonating other women. The TSEC declared the poll as void and directed that a fresh election be conducted for the same on January 24 from 7am to 5pm.

In yet another incident, in polling station 87 in ward number 32 of Bodhan municipality in Nizamabad district, a woman was allowed to vote by polling agent. Later, another woman claiming to be the earlier person came with the same voter slip number and wanted to vote. She was allowed to cast tender vote by the Presiding Officer of the polling station after she submitted a valid proof of her identity. According to EC order, re-election for the ward will also take place on Friday.

