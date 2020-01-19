TSEC to test face recognition tech in Kompally Municipality

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: In an effort to validate the identity of voters in addition to the existing procedures, the Telangana State Election Commission has decided to implement face recognition technology at ten polling stations under Kompally Municipality of Medchal-Malkajgiri district during the Municipal elections scheduled on January 22. The commission said that the normal duties of the polling personnel would not be affected and there would be no deviation because of the implementation of the technology in the select polling stations.

The commission also made it clear that the photographs taken will not be stored for any other purpose. “They will be erased from the memories of the mobile phone used in the polling station and also the server of the TSTS (Telangana State Technology Services). The additional polling officer first verifies the identity proof of the voters and then takes photograph and uploads to the server using the Face Recognition App installed in mobile phone to compare the same with the photographs of all the voters belong to that polling station. The App then displays the result. The commission said that all the stakeholders will be briefed by the district administration about the implementation of the mobile App and the procedure to be followed prior to the day of polling.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission directed all the district Collectors to declare holidays for all government and private offices as well as educational institutions a day in advance as holiday on the day of polling (January 22) and on the counting day i.e. January 25. The Commission also asked the officials concerned to encourage those deputed on election duty to exercise their franchise. The district Collectors were also instructed to arrange vehicles for transport of election officers and prohibited sale of liquor during 48 hours prior to the hours fixed for completion of polling as well as the day of counting.

