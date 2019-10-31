TSERC Chairman, members sworn in

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Tanneru Sriranga Rao on Wednesday took charge as the Chairman of Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission. He was sworn in and took the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Secretary SK Joshi.

Along with Sriranga Rao, MD Manohar Raju was sworn in as the Member Technical and Bandaru Krishnaiah was sworn in as Member Finance of the Commission by the Chief Secretary.

TSERC governs regulatory issues in the State relating to electricity production, pricing of power, electricity purchases by the transmission and distribution utilities, and power supply to consumers.

