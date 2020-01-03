TSFDC donates books, sports kits to students

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) to usher in the New Year chose a different way of celebrations by deciding to help the students of a government school.Instead of spending the amount earmarked for festivities or other celebrations, the same was used to buy books, sports kits and other things that could be useful for the children.

This idea of P Raghuveer, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and VC & MD, TSFDC, resulted in presenting books to the library of Government Practicing High School, Khairatabad.At a function attended by TSFDC chairman, Vanteru Prathap Reddy and other senior officials along with the school principal and students, books were presented to the Government Practicing High School library, and sports kits including volleyball, shuttle, carrom boards handed to the students and staff of the school.

