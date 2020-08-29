TSGENCO resilient to Srisailam unit shutdown

Despite shutdown of the Srisailam unit, it has been producing 1,000 MW/day from its other hydel units

Hyderabad: In a mark of resilience, the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TSGENCO) has been producing 1,000 MW (megawatts) of power from its hydro electrical generation units despite the shutdown of the Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electrical Station due to the recent fire accident. The Srisailam Left Bank unit with an installed capacity of 900 MW was producing 600 MW every day till August 21, as there were heavy inflows into the reservoir from Priyadarshini Jurala Project and also due to the heavy rains in the catchment areas of river Krishna.

“We have shutdown the Srisailam power unit till the investigation by the CID and evaluation by Transco and Genco’s technical team is over. Repairs of the turbines and generators have been completed. To fill up the gap created by the shutdown of the important hydel power unit, we have increased power generation from Nagarjuna Sagar hydel unit,” TS Genco (Hydel) director Ch Venkatarajam told Telangana Today.

The 815.6 MW hydro power unit of Nagarjuna Sagar is producing 700 MW to maintain the total hydel generation at 1,000 MW. Around 1,12,036 cusecs of water was released from Srisailam as there is no power production there at the left bank. Every day, not less than 70,000 cusecs of water is entering the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir and the Genco engineers have pumped up the power production compensating the loss from Srisailam unit.

On Friday, the total power generation in Telangana was 74.53 million units (MU), out of which thermal power was 47.572 MU and hydel was 26.958 MU. Out of the total installed capacity of 2441.8 MW of hydel power in the State, the Jurala, Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar hydel power units have been contributing considerably to the power generation.

From the month of April till July this year, Priyadarshini Jurala hydel power station with an installed capacity of 234 MW has produced 54.9 MU of power, Lower Jurala with 240 MW capacity has generated 64.3 MU, Srisailam Left Bank with an installed capacity of 900 MW has generated 277.3 MU, Nagarjuna Sagar with a capacity of 815.6 MW has generated 18.3 MU, Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal unit with 60 MW capacity generated 2.2 MU, Pulichintala 120 MW hydel unit generated 4 MU, Yellampally with a capacity of 36 MW generated 7.3 MU and Peddapalli mini hydro generated 0.4 MU taking the total power generation to 428.4 MU. There was not much contribution from Singur, Nizamsagar hydro electrical units and Palair mini hydro units.

The Genco, which used to depend more on thermal power due to availability of coal in abundance has started augmenting its power generation with the help of hydel power as wind and solar power generation in the land locked State is yet to pick up. The total hydel power generation was 3128.4 MU in 2014-15, 285 MU in 2015-16, 1300 MU in 2016-17, 1517.9 MU in 2017-18, 1753 MU in 2018-19 and 4509.4 MU in 2019-20 indicating substantial production capacity with increased supervision of the irrigation projects by the Telangana engineers.

