TSHRC seeks details on grabbing of govt lands in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC), Hyderabad, took suo motu cognisance of encroachment of government lands and water bodies in Karimnagar district, particularly at Bommakal village of Karimnagar rural mandal.

The HRC registered four cases of encroachment of government lands and tanks by land mafia by creating false documents and securing permissions with the alleged support of local politicians and government officials.

Directions have also been issued to the authorities concerned to take appropriate action against the encroachers and errant officials and to restore the government lands and water bodies.

Based on reports published in newspapers, the HRC registered a case in connection with the encroachment of five water bodies in Bommakal village. Another case was registered in connection with the encroachment of total government lands and water bodies in Karimnagar district.

A case was registered regarding encroachment of government lands and water bodies in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits and other places and sale by way of illegal layouts or ventures without permissions.

In the fourth case, the HRC sought details about cases booked against land grabbers in Bommakal.

Instructing the Collector to submit details, the HRC sought to know the total full tank level (FTL) lands of five tanks/ ponds in Bommakal, lands occupied out of the total FTL lands and the remaining lands on the ground. It asked the Collecter to take a thorough survey.

It wanted to know the steps taken by the district administration regarding restoration of the encroached FTL lands and action taken by the district administration, including revenue, police and irrigation, against the grabbers of water bodies.

It also wanted to know the number of layouts (approved and illegal) in Karimnagar, including Bommakal as well as Karimnagar Municipal Corporation area, registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and houses constructed in the illegal/ unapproved layouts in the entire district.

It directed the Collector to take immediate steps for eviction of land grabbers and restore the grabbed water bodies.

The HRC instructed the Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar, to send the details of the number of cases registered against the land grabbers, including Purumalla Srinivas, sarpanch of Bommakal. Srinivas was recently arrested and produced in court.

The land encroachment cases related to tanks have been posted to November 10.

