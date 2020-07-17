TSIC spreading culture of innovation

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), set up under the State’s Innovation Policy in 2017 by Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department, has been doing a tremendous job in realising the dream of making innovation a dinner-table conversation in every household across the State through its domain-centric initiative ‘Intinta Innovator’ (innovator in every household).

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had said that building the culture of innovation in the State must be the motto of TSIC, and it is precisely this idea that the Cell has been pursuing. Formed under the State’s Innovation Policy in 2017, TSIC is stepping into its new year.

Currently, TSIC operates in domains such as students ecosystem startups, grassroot innovators, innovation in government, and communication for innovation. The State appointed Ravi Narayan as the Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) in an interim capacity, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, Hyderabad.

Wishing TSIC on entering a new year, Principal Secretary of IT Department Jayesh Ranjan said: “It is commendable to see the team build a culture of innovation step by step. With the unprecedented times that we are witnessing today, it should be very well understood that innovation has to become the daily norm, for which TSIC has been at the forefront in designing community-centric initiatives, along with other ecosystem players”.

School-level innovators

The TSIC has been creating an impact right from the school stage. In the school ecosystem, it has formulated a first-of-its-kind Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) meetups to bring together all the ATL in-charges under one roof. It is said that 35 ATL schools with 3,150 students have been equipped with Innovative thinking abilities. Innovator Meetup Series in five districts and State-wide T-Innovation Yatra in February 2020 have mobilised more than 200 innovators and aspiring student entrepreneurs about the ecosystem. One of the notable outcomes is attributed to the Government Mentor Programme that was recognised by UNDP South Asia.

Rural innovation

The team’s major focus and strength have been ‘rural innovation’. With initiatives like ‘Intinta Innovator’ exhibition, village innovation challenge, they have been scouting, recognsing and enabling talent from a nascent stage. So far, the team has scouted more than 100 innovators at various stages and has recognised more than 20 innovators at State and national levels, which includes CII Man’EXE’ 2019 Awards, Jagriti SEA Awards, India International Innovation Fair 2019 among others.

Team TSIC is focusing on roping in thought leaders and working on scalability and sustainability of innovation, for innovators to become entrepreneurs. Plans have been designed to decentralize the new approaches to all the 33 districts of Telangana more robustly by identifying District Innovation Partners.

CIO Ravi Narayan said, “ From startup catalysts in Hyderabad to a farmer-innovator in a village, a lot of approaches have been taken to include innovation as an integral part of the prevailing culture. On this solid foundation, the next phase of growth for TSIC will be to institutionalize successful programs and build new ones to scale the culture of innovation in Telangana.” Four new innovation fellows have joined the team including Viiveck Verma, Founder, Upsurge Enterprises, and Curator of TedX Hyderabad, in the capacity of Senior Advisor.

